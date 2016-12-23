Got a spare $16? You can help the Boise Public Library reach its 2016 fundraising goal

The Boise Public Library Foundation’s “Invest $16 for ‘16” campaign follows last year’s campaign that asked donors to give $15 (or more) in 2015. That effort raised $32,000 and helped pay for new computers, 3D programming and printers, and new software, including Adobe Creative Suite.
This year’s campaign by Friday had nearly reached its goal of raising at least $32,000. It will support a mobile pop-up library, virtual reality stations and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) classes for kids.
Foundation Chair Bev Harad said the foundation did not have a long history of fundraising campaigns when members sent out a flier asking for donations in 2013, to see what might happen.
“We brought in $11,000. For the library, that’s a lot of money,” said Harad.
The foundation picked up fundraising again in 2015 with its $15 campaign.
“Most people can give $15. The gut reaction was that there would be some people who would sit down to write their $15 check, then decide to round it up or double it,” said Harad.
She was right. The average donation amount ended up at $90.
A couple of $1,000 donations raised the average. “But still,” said Harad, “the bottom line is almost everybody had the ability to donate and feel good. Of course you want the money, but when it comes to the library, you also want a sense of community and good will.”
The 2016 campaign, along with its theme of emphasizing the power of many modest donations, is also interactive. The foundation printed “$16 for 16” campaign brochures for patrons who aren’t web-savvy. It also maintans a Facebook page with daily fundraising updates. Donors are encouraged to post selfies when they make their library donations. Local luminaries, including writer Tony Doerr and Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, have posted photos.
The campaign will run until the first week of January. This year’s number of individual donors, 420, has already outpaced the 2015 total of 351.
Donors can give online through boisepubliclibrary.org or can donate via cash or check at any library branch. Specify that your donation is to the Boise Public Library Foundation.
