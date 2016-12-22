Local

December 22, 2016 8:49 AM

Matching grants will double Salvation Army red kettle donations this weekend

By Anna Webb

awebb@idahostatesman.com

The Boise Downtown Rotary Club and two anonymous donors are helping the local Salvation Army office finish their annual Red Kettle Season for Salvation Army with full coffers.

On Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24, the donors will match each $20, $50 or $100 bill given at a red kettle anywhere in Ada County up to a total of $8,000.

Kettle donations are slow this year, said Salvation Army Director of Development Hillary Betz, making the matching grants all the more appreciated.

A $20 donation would typically help a family with groceries for about three days. The match it will help them for almost a week, according to the Salvation Army.

Betz said the donations will stay local. In addition to food, the money will pay for shelter, education programs and more for the 38,000 Ada County residents who seek services each year.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Old Faithful erupts on the first day of winter

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos