Albertson Foundation gives $100,000 to Rescue Mission

The J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to the Boise Rescue Mission's general fund, the Rescue Mission announced Wednesday.
The gift is unrestricted and will immediately be applied to the ongoing costs of operating the mission, which helps homeless, hungry and needy people throughout the Valley. Programs include drug and alcohol recovery, job preparedness and job search, veterans transitional living and children’s programs.
The Mission currently has more 400 men, women and children staying in their four Treasure Valley shelters each night and serves 950 to 1,000 meals each day, Executive Director Bill Roscoe said.
Comments