WinCo brand ranch dressing under recall

A voluntary recall has been issued for WinCo brand ranch dressing, according to an FDA blog post.
The recall, issued Dec. 18 by VanLaw Food Products, Inc., is for WinCo Foods’ Creamy Ranch Dressing product with a code date of Best By 08/23/17, according to the post.
“The back label was mislabeled with WinCo Fat Free Ranch Dressing label, and in particular the label is missing an egg allergen declaration. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA said.
The products were available at WinCo stores in multiple states, including Idaho, Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. About 460 cases were mislabeled, according to the company. To check your products, look for the code date above the back label on the bottle.
No other WinCo Foods products were affected, according to VanLaw Food Products, and no illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the mislabeling. The company urges consumers who have questions to contact Suzanne Gibson at (714) 870-9091.
The company said consumers who have purchased the product should not consume it and can return it to their point of purchase for a refund.
