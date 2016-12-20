Amber Alert issued for Washington toddler taken by father

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a Washington State 14-month-old who is believed to have been taken by her father, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Aleionna Wilson was taken from a Kent, Wash., daycare by the suspect, Aleiondro Wilson, on Dec. 16, according to authorities, and he is believed to be on his way to Texas. The child was last seen in North Powder, Ore., according to the Amber Alert.
Aleionna, who is black, is described as 2 feet tall and 27 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink coat and pajamas. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Aleiondro, 37, is a black man who is 5 feet 9 inches and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and pants. He is said to be driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with Washington license plates: AXS6810. The vehicle may be pulling a U-Haul trailer with Florida license plate GCI448.
“The suspect may be armed with a handgun and has made suicidal statements,” the Amber Alert said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Auburn Police Department at (253) 931-3080.
