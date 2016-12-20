For drivers in an Oregon county, traffic stops are holiday treats

For a third year, an anonymous donor has equipped Malheur County sheriff’s deputies with surprise gifts for the people they serve.
According to a press release from the Oregon sheriff’s office, the donor recently provided thirty $50 bills with the request that deputies hand them out at traffic stops and to community members who may need extra help during the holiday season.
This “Secret Santa” has only one request, according to the sheriff’s office: “Make some people’s holidays a little brighter.”
Sheriff Brian Wolfe said the sheriff’s office has enjoyed the donation in the previous two years.
“The recipients of the $50 bills are often overcome with emotion when they learn that the contact with law enforcement is to help them out rather than issuing a citation or other types of official action,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe called the donation a demonstration of the kindness that many in Malheur County have. He said it’s not only a charitable action, but also a way for deputies to interact with the community in a positive way.
