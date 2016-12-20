Gooding man dies in pileup crash near Jerome

A 33-year-old man died and a woman was injured in a crash on Interstate 84 near Jerome on Monday evening, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Joseph Edwards of Gooding was driving a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder west on I-84 when he lost control and crashed into the median guardrail near milepost 166 at 7:30 p.m. He was hit by three vehicles: a 2015 International semi pulling a double trailer driven by Robert Ure, 67, of Caldwell; a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Chelsey Lowder, 34, of Filer and a 2006 Volvo semi pulling a single trailer driven by Pavel Jasek, 56, of Las Vegas.
Edwards died at the scene and his passenger, Shauna Edwards, 33, of Gooding, was taken to the hospital, according to the release.
All westbound I-84 lanes in that area were blocked for about five hours. ISP is still investigating.
