December 12, 2016 7:23 AM

Slide-offs and winter conditions prompt closure of segment of I-84

By Erin Fenner

Westbound Interstate 84 is closed between Ontario and Baker, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said packed snow and ice on I-84 led to the closure.

Oregon State Police leading up to the closure there were several slide-offs and weather-related accidents that happened overnight.

Eastbound I-84 is open in the area.

OSP said it’s unclear when that section of I-84 will reopen.

Local

Comments

