Slide-offs and winter conditions prompt closure of segment of I-84

Westbound Interstate 84 is closed between Ontario and Baker, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
I-84 in Treasure Valley OK, but WB freeway closed from Ontario to Baker in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/gU3V7VJYmX— ITD (@IdahoITD) December 12, 2016
The Oregon Department of Transportation said packed snow and ice on I-84 led to the closure.
Oregon State Police leading up to the closure there were several slide-offs and weather-related accidents that happened overnight.
Eastbound I-84 is open in the area.
OSP said it’s unclear when that section of I-84 will reopen.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
