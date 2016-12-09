Gibbons recommended for Nampa City Council seat

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry has recommended Kelly Gibbons, executive director for Wish Granters of Idaho, to fill the soon-to-be vacant spot on Nampa City Council, according to a release from the city.
The Nampa City Council will have to approve Gibbons' appointment at its Dec. 19 meeting. If approved, Gibbons will be sworn in Jan. 3, 2017.
Gibbons was selected from six finalists, pared down from an initial 26 applicants. The applicants were vying for a seat to be vacated by councilwoman Pam White as she has been elected to serve on the Canyon County Board of Commissioners.
The Zone 3 seat will be up for election in November 2017, and Gibbons will need to win that election in order to retain the seat in 2018.
In addition to serving as the executive director for Wish Granters, Gibbons has a contract with the Nampa Family Justice Center as a volunteer and event coordinator. She said she plans to terminate that contract prior to taking office.
“It is a privilege for me to have the opportunity to serve the city and community from this capacity,” Gibbons said in the release. “It is a small number of respected individuals who currently serve on the Council, and I will do my best to uphold the standard which has been set. Truly, I am excited to start this journey and am very appreciative.”
