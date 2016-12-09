Boise schools will be open Friday

Sorry kids, you’ll have to wait for a snow day.
Schools in Boise will be open for business Friday morning, the Boise School District said in a tweet.
Boise School District operating as normal today, Friday, December 9, 2016.— Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) December 9, 2016
The West Ada and Nampa school districts haven’t indicated their status yet.
Flights to and from the Boise Airport were operating fairly normally as of 6 a.m., according to its website, though some flights to Portland and Seattle have been delayed.
Members of the 366th Fighter Wing headed to Mountain Home Air Force from Boise on Friday have been granted a delayed reporting time of 10 a.m., the wing’s public affairs office said Friday morning. All others are asked to report at their normal duty time.
Between 1 and 3 inches of snow fell in Boise and surrounding areas starting Thursday morning and it continued through the evening, the National Weather Service reported.
It was fairly dry overnight Thursday, but parts of the Treasure Valley could see snow or freezing rain Friday morning, according to meteorologist Dave Groenert at the National Weather Service in Boise. Temperatures likely won’t get above freezing until Friday afternoon, when there will be a chance of rain.
The good news: The cold weather should ease up Saturday, with temperatures in the low-40s.
Wherever you’re going, local law enforcement agencies urged drivers to be cautious and patient on the roads.
Through 10 p.m. Thursday, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported 66 crashes, including eight with injuries, plus nine slide-offs and two hit-and-runs. Idaho State Police responded to 16 crashes and 23 slide-offs on Interstate 84 in the Treasure Valley, a dispatcher said.
Numerous community activities were canceled Thursday evening, and the College of Western Idaho ended classes at 4 p.m. The Boise School District left activity schedules to the discretion of school principals. Get information about that here. The winter weather forced the cancellation of high school basketball games throughout the Treasure Valley. Read the full list of cancellations here.
