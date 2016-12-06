Man dies, woman injured in weather-related I-84 rollover in Elmore County

The Ford F-250 was headed west on Interstate 84 just west of Hammett Tuesday morning when the driver lost control and the pickup truck slid into the median and rolled, ending up in the eastbound lanes, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office reports.
The male driver died at the scene, and the female passenger was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to a news release. Names were withheld pending notification of next of kin, and the sheriff's office declined to give the ages and city of residence for those involved.
The crash was reported about 10:20 a.m., when conditions included blowing snow, decreased visibility and a slight buildup of snow on the roadway, the sheriff's office reports.
