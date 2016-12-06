After snowy, crash-prone Tuesday, expect a cold, dry Wednesday in Valley

The first valley snowfall of the season sparked a flurry of rush-hour crashes and slide-offs Tuesday morning, but more snow accumulation isn't expected in low elevations of the Treasure Valley until Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reports.
Still, local police agencies warn that wet roads and below-freezing temperatures could combine for a treacherous commute Wednesday morning, particularly if drivers revert to their pre-winter speeds and driving styles.
Idaho State Police investigated 26 crashes and 16 slideoffs on Valley highways by early afternoon Tuesday, a dispatcher said, with most of the action on Interstate 84 between Caldwell and Meridian. At least two morning crashes reportedly involved injuries that were not life-threatening.
Tuesday's high of 27 degrees in Boise came before dawn, said Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Wojcik, and the overnight low was forecast at just 11 degrees. Wednesday's highest temperature is again expected to be about 27 degrees, he said.
Temperatures aren't expected to rise above the freezing mark until Friday, with an anticipated high of a balmy 41 degrees, Wojcik said. The forecast high for Thursday is around 32 degrees, he said.
But Thursday and Friday also will bring a new storm system that could put 1 to 3 inches of snow on the ground Thursday before switching to rain, Wojcik said. So although Thursday's morning commute is expected to enjoy seasonably good weather, the same will likely not be true of the evening commute, he said.
Comments