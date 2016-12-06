Warhawk Museum receives a $50,000 grant for its programming and educational outreach

The Boise based Nagel Foundation donated $50,000 to Nampa’s Warhawk Air Museum to support and develop the museum’s event programming.
“We’re hoping to add more events in the future and to look at new technology to enhance our tours,” says Executive Director Sue Paul. “This grant will help with both.”
It also will be used to help schools access the museum. More than 3,000 schoolkids go through each year.
The Nagel Foundation was established in 1989 by the Nagel family in memory of John F. Nagel and his John F. Nagel II, who ran a beverage company that supplied Pepsi and other products to area bars and restaurants.
The funds will be used to offset the costs of the Warhawk’s fundraising events, such as the Warbird Roundup, symposiums and more.
The museum also is on the brink of another expansion, seeking to add more space to expand its collection to include conflicts and military actions from the 1990s to today, including 9/11 and Desert Storm.
Those plans will be announced in early summer, Paul says.
It currently has aircraft and memorabilia, journals, diaries and personal artifacts from World War I through the Cold War and Vietnam eras.
Visit the museum
Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa, 465-6446. WarhawkAirMuseum.org.
Comments