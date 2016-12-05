Soroptimists still need help to fulfill gift lists for senior citizens and foster kids

This is the final week to donate to the annual Soroptimist International of Boise Holiday Gift Project that brings holiday joy to seniors living in nursing homes and care centers as well as children in the foster care system throughout the Treasure Valley.
Each year when the Soroptimists do their Holiday Gift Project, there are always a few special needs that come down to the wire, says Lena Gandiaga, who has volunteered with the effort for the past 13 years.
This year, 12-year-old Noah (No. 97) needs a GoTalk Pocket, a hand-held communication aid. The device would allow Noah, who is non-verbal, access to basic messages. (Learn more about the device at AttainmentFamily.com.)
“This device would literally give him a voice,” Gandiaga says.
GoTalk Pockets range in price from $150 to $250, more expensive than the typical gifts on the group’s lists.
“We’re really hoping we receive sufficient donations to be able to purchase this one for him,” Gandiaga says.
The group is also still looking for more than 100 gifts for the kids and more than 50 for the seniors.
▪ For seniors, the items still in need are clothing and gift cards from stores where they can get basic necessities and everyday items such as toiletries and prescriptions.
▪ There are many gift-card requests for preteen and teenaged foster children. For these kids, a gift card represents independence and normalcy that allows them to go to a movie, or pick out their own clothes.
▪ There are also a few kids 5 years old and younger who want interactive learning tablets such as LeapFrog Leapsters (that are about $50 each).
To find a specific person to gift, go to SoroptimistBoise.org/holidaygifts.
You can make a cash donation online at SoroptimistBoise.org or mail a donation to Soroptimist International of Boise, P.O. Box 8885, Boise, Idaho 83707.
Please specify if you would like your contribution to be used for the Oldsters’ or Foster Children’s project. Undesignated funds will support Soroptimist general service projects.
Each year, the Idaho Statesman teams up with the Soroptimists to help with this project by printing the initial lists in the Thanksgiving Day newspaper.
Holiday Gift Project drop off sites
Gifts should be placed in a gift bag, labeled with the recipient’s name and ID number and delivered to one of the following locations by Friday, Dec. 9.
▪ Bank of the Cascades, 4128 Adams St., Garden City, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
▪ Proskriptiv Analytics, 6205 Franklin Road, Boise, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Washington Trust Bank, 901 W. Bannock St., Boise, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
▪ Westmark Credit Union, Silverstone Plaza, 1650 S. Eagle Road, Meridian, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Westmark Credit Union, 54 E. Eagle River St., Eagle. 930 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
