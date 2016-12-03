Winter weather advisory issued for Boise-area mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday in the west central and Boise mountains, according to an online forecast.
According to the forecast, snow will begin to fall in the area early Sunday morning, with heavier snowfall expected in the afternoon and evening. Between 4 and 8 inches of snow are expected to fall between 5,000 and 7,000 feet elevation, while higher elevations could see between 8 and 13 inches.
In addition, strong winds along mountain ridges could reach gusts of 25 to 35 mph, according to the release. Accumulating snow on mountain roads is expected to create a travel hazard on Idaho 55, 17 and 21 as they become covered in snow.
The affected area includes Idaho City, Lowman, Horseshoe Bend, McCall, Cascade and Council.
NWS urges travelers to use caution while driving, as roads will likely be covered and visibility will be limited. In addition to the advisory, which pertains to travel, the NWS has also issued winter storm warnings and watches for the south-central and southeast parts of the state.
