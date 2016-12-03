Family of Middleton teen killed in crash holds vigil, speaks out against distracted driving

The family of a Middleton teenager killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday is holding a memorial vigil with the goal of preventing distracted driving, according to the girl's aunt.
Idaho State Police said they believe Ashtyn Walsh, 16, may have been using her cell phone while driving when her 2000 Dodge Ram pickup went off the should of the road and she overcorrected, rolling the vehicle. Two other teen girls were injured in the crash.
A Facebook event page for the candlelight vigil says it will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. It's unclear from the page exactly where the vigil will be held -- the location is set for Middleton.
Walsh's aunt, Katherine Grijalva, said the event will include an oath for attendees to sign pledging to refrain from distracted driving.
"We're using this tragedy to try to band together," Grijalva wrote in a Facebook message. "If we can just save one more family from going (through) the devastation and heartache that we are, then it will all be worth it."
Grijalva said the pickup that Walsh was driving will also be at the event. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Walsh's family with funeral costs.
