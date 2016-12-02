Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter

“Clean and sober,” says Mary Beth Kennedy, as she gives daughter Destiny Stoops, 19, a hug and kiss. Kennedy has been in and out of the emergency shelter “for a little while,” she said, as she wrestled with her addiction. “Trying to get things better around here.” She’s been clean and sober for about a month now. The two were checking in to Interfaith Sanctuary for the night.
Katherine Jones
Ali Landers, an intern at Interfaith Sanctuary, talks with Jenova Phillips, 11 months. Landers, a graduate student in social work from Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, is in Boise for six months, working at both the emergency shelter and Boise Parks and Recreation’s day shelter as part of her studies. Jenova and her family have lived at Interfaith Sanctuary since 2013, but they have their housing voucher and are optimistic about finding a place of their own soon, says her father, Victor Phillips.
Interfaith Sanctuary co-director Jodi Peterson talks with a guest. Peterson and Dan Ault are new directors of the emergency shelter, part of the changes seen at the emergency shelter in the last year.
Aly Rojas passes out hygiene supplies at Interfaith Sanctuary’s reception desk. Rojas was hired last spring as a casework; she will attend Boise State’s social work program in the spring. “I came in through as a service laerning student,” she said. “That’s how I got hired. I was offered this job as a caseworker, since I’m an aspiring social worker.”
Mary Beth Kennedy unwraps sheets and a blanket to make her bed at Interfaith Sanctuary.
Lauri Bull talkes with Interfaith Sanctuary intern Aly Rojas. Bull, who had been living at her mother’s house, has been at Interfaith Sanctuary since September. She just started working this week. Bull’s daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren live in the family side of the emergency shelter.
Glenn McKenzie, right, works with case manager Jordan Pereira at Interfaith Sanctuary. Pereira, a communications manager at Boise State, is one of several case managers hired last spring.
A fleet of college students are waiting to check in Interfaith Sanctuary guests for the night. Morgan Julsrud, second from left, is a social work student at Boise State University. She’s also a case manager at Interfaith Sanctuary since May, part of a new partnership with BSU. From left: volunteer Alex Beers, BSU psychology student; Julsrud; case manager Jordan Pereira, BSU communications student; and case manager Morgan Smith, a CWI student who plans to get her social work degree at BSU.
Ariana Scott, 19, second from right, rehearses with the Interfaith Sanctuary Community Choir, getting ready for the first Interfaith Sanctuary Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday. They’re singing “Lean on Me” - the part that says, “If you need a friend, call me.” Scott has been living at the emergency shelter since September and hopes to join the Job Corps soon.
Case managers type up notes and collaborate with leads and ideas in a tiny office at Interfaith Sanctuary. Many of the case managers are Boise State students, part of a new partnership between the emergency shelter and the university.
Interfaith Sanctuary intern Ali Landers talks with a guest as the shelter opens for the night. Landers, a graduate student in social work at Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, will be in Boise six months, working at the emergency shelter and at Boise Parks and Recreation’s day shelter as part of her studies.
Interfaith Sanctuary co-director Dan Ault unlocks and opens the gates at 6 p.m. so guests can come in the for the night.
