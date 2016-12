The Wegners, owners of Boise restaurant Cucina di Paolo and of Betty, the iconic laundry woman who has toiled over Vista Avenue since the 1950s when she graced a long-gone laundromat, are helping the community in a creative way. They gathered friends and local businesses to create a new calendar featuring Betty in a bevy of fetching outfits. The $20 calendar is a fundraiser for the Idaho Foodbank. It's available now, just in time for Christmas.