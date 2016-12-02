Fire engulfs Mountain Home cafe, police & fire investigate

A passing motorist reported the flames early on Friday morning. By the time firefighters reached the scene, Pat’s Desert Inn Cafe was fully ablaze, Mountain Home police said later that day.
No one was hurt in the 1 a.m. fire.
By late afternoon, authorities still weren’t sure what had caused it. The Mountain Home police and fire departments had partnered with the Idaho state fire marshal for a joint investigation.
More details will be released once that investigation concludes, police say.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday thanked customers and others for an outpouring of support. “As of right now the investigation is still ongoing by the fire department so there is really nothing that can be done until this is complete,” the post said.
The Statesman’s Kristin Rodine contributed
