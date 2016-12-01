Owyhee sheriff: Mom drowned child, then took her own life

A Jordan Valley, Ore., woman apparently killed her baby and then herself in northeastern Owyhee County.
Sheriff Perry Grant said a farm worker reported about 10 a.m. Tuesday he had found a car parked near the Hammett bridge.
Deputies found Desiree Vistercil, 31, and her 16-month-old daughter dead inside the Ford Focus.
The daughter had been drowned in a five-gallon bucket inside the car; Vistercil died from a single gunshot to the head.
Grant said initially detectives were investigating both deaths as homicides, but now it appears to be a murder-suicide.
Grant said the incident has shaken his staff, some of whom have children.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
