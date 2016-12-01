Local

Owyhee sheriff: Mom drowned child, then took her own life

By Cynthia Sewell

A Jordan Valley, Ore., woman apparently killed her baby and then herself in northeastern Owyhee County.

Sheriff Perry Grant said a farm worker reported about 10 a.m. Tuesday he had found a car parked near the Hammett bridge.

Deputies found Desiree Vistercil, 31, and her 16-month-old daughter dead inside the Ford Focus.

The daughter had been drowned in a five-gallon bucket inside the car; Vistercil died from a single gunshot to the head.

Grant said initially detectives were investigating both deaths as homicides, but now it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Grant said the incident has shaken his staff, some of whom have children.

