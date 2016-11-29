Boise woman among group of campers stranded in California snowstorm

A Boise woman was among a group of five campers saved by law enforcement officers after being stranded by a snow storm in the California mountains on Sunday, KBOI and KMPH report.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from the campers asking for help after heavy snow overnight collapsed their tents and stranded their vehicles at Chilkoot Campground about 5 miles north of Bass Lake.
Rescuers had to traverse deep snow and clear fallen trees to get to the group.
One of the campers is Christina Carney of Boise.
Carney told KMPH the five campers and their three dogs had to sleep in their trucks.
