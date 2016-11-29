Who left elk and deer carcasses to rot? Idaho Fish and Game wants your help.

Idaho Fish and Game is looking for whomever is responsible for leaving an elk and two mule deer to rot in the field in early November.
IDFG conservation officer Ben Cadwallader said a partial elk carcass was discovered near the Irish Creek boat ramp at Arrowrock Reservoir. The spike elk was killed around Nov. 1. An attempt was made to pack the entire elk out, but part of it was discarded just off the trail.
“Given the popularity of this area, it’s highly likely someone witnessed what happened here,” Cadwallader said in a news release.
The second case involves two mule deer left to waste about a mile northwest of Idaho City.
“It appears that the two-point buck and doe mule deer were harvested, field dressed and hung in a hunting camp or at a residence, perhaps for several days,” Cadwallader said. “Despite this time investment, the deer carcasses were eventually loaded into a UTV, hauled to the woods and dumped.”
Only one hindquarter and the tenderloins were removed from the buck; the doe was untouched.
Citizens against Poaching is offering a reward for information on the incidents. Callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999.
Anyone with information also can call the Nampa Fish and Game office at 465-8465.
