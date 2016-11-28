Special delivery: Idaho-cut Christmas tree has arrived in D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on Monday completed its journey from McCall’s Little Ski Hill all the way to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Idaho politicians were among the many who shared photos and videos of the 84-year-old tree on social media.
Special delivery from #Idaho - the #CapitolChristmasTree has rolled into town! CC: @TracktheTree pic.twitter.com/RxuPCW4dLB— Senator Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) November 28, 2016
Idaho-grown @USCapitolTree arrived today! Payette Forest's Lannom says spruce got a lotta love on trip. More: https://t.co/AAPW3A2FdL pic.twitter.com/v9yJFAf89F— Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) November 28, 2016
The tree, an 80-foot Engelmann spruce cut from Idaho’s Payette National Forest, made dozens of stops across the nation (including several in Idaho) before arriving at the White House Monday morning.
A tree-lighting ceremony will take place Dec. 6, when a Boise fifth-grader will join U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and House Speaker Paul Ryan to push the button that sets the tree aglow. The student, Isabella Gerard, wrote a poem entitled “Pristine Idaho Mountains” that earned her the honor.
The tree’s journey got a rocky start earlier this month, when an Idaho State Police trooper who was leading a police escort of the tree was hit head-on on Idaho 55. Trooper Brandalyn Crapo, an extended family member of Sen. Crapo, was hospitalized with minor injuries and has since been released.
Idaho Public Radio reports that Trooper Crapo will represent Idaho State Police at the Dec. 6 lighting, as well.
We've officially welcomed the Capitol Christmas Tree to the West Front! Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, December 6. pic.twitter.com/hydFbDbweK— U.S. Capitol (@uscapitol) November 28, 2016
4,000 miles later and the 2016 #CapitolChristmasTree stands tall on the West Lawn of the @uscapitol! #itsallyours #IdahoMountainGem pic.twitter.com/DZ3GYEAq2y— US Capitol Tree (@USCapitolTree) November 28, 2016
This tree has made quite a journey, from the Payette National Forest in ID to the U.S. Capitol Building In WA, DC.https://t.co/FShjDDh14h pic.twitter.com/f2LoW1gghy— Idaho Potato Drop (@IdahoPotatoDrop) November 28, 2016
