November 28, 2016 1:57 PM

Special delivery: Idaho-cut Christmas tree has arrived in D.C.

By Nicole Blanchard

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on Monday completed its journey from McCall’s Little Ski Hill all the way to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Idaho politicians were among the many who shared photos and videos of the 84-year-old tree on social media.

The tree, an 80-foot Engelmann spruce cut from Idaho’s Payette National Forest, made dozens of stops across the nation (including several in Idaho) before arriving at the White House Monday morning.

A tree-lighting ceremony will take place Dec. 6, when a Boise fifth-grader will join U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and House Speaker Paul Ryan to push the button that sets the tree aglow. The student, Isabella Gerard, wrote a poem entitled “Pristine Idaho Mountains” that earned her the honor.

The tree’s journey got a rocky start earlier this month, when an Idaho State Police trooper who was leading a police escort of the tree was hit head-on on Idaho 55. Trooper Brandalyn Crapo, an extended family member of Sen. Crapo, was hospitalized with minor injuries and has since been released.

Idaho Public Radio reports that Trooper Crapo will represent Idaho State Police at the Dec. 6 lighting, as well.

O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, an 80-foot Engelmann spruce from the Payette National Forest, stopped at the Idaho State Capitol on its state tour before heading to the nation's Capitol. Gov. Butch Otter and other dignitaries spoke at festivities on the

