Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car on Overland

A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being hit by a car on Overland Road in Boise on Saturday evening, according to Boise Police Department.
The victim, an unidentified adult male, was crossing the street on Overland east of Orchard Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle heading westbound on Overland, BPD said. The man was not using a crosswalk.
According to police, the man is being treated at a local hospital for “significant injuries that appeared on-scene to be life-threatening.”
BPD said the driver, an unidentified woman, was questioned by police and released. There was no indication that she was impaired, though BPD said an investigation into the event is ongoing.
If you witnessed the incident and haven’t spoken with police, BPD urges you to call 343-COPS.
