Thanksgiving Day benefit run

The Greater 5K was organized to help the family of Paul Drury, an area teenager who is fighting leukemia.
Bill Dentzer bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

Education

Boise High Humanitarian Club takes the lead in new inclusion effort

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and HP have given the Boise High Humanitarian Club a set of posters to promote inclusion and discourage cultural prejudice. The posters are part of a larger statewide education effort to promote dignity for all people, say organizers. Sara Matlock, a club leader, talks about the club's work in the community.

Crime

Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

Boise Police and a fugitive wanted in connection to a shooting in Meridian were involved in a shootout Friday on Irving Street in Boise. The two Boise officers shot in the incident are still being treated. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones described the shooting and asked for the community's prayers for the officers.

Crime

Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.

Editor's Choice Videos