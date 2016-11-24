Thanksgiving Day benefit run

Cpl. Chris Davis was one of two officers wounded Nov. 11 during a police shootout with Marco Romero, wanted in connection with a shooting in Meridian earlier that week. A police dog, Jardo, was also injured. Cpl. Kevin Holtry remains hospitalized.
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and HP have given the Boise High Humanitarian Club a set of posters to promote inclusion and discourage cultural prejudice. The posters are part of a larger statewide education effort to promote dignity for all people, say organizers. Sara Matlock, a club leader, talks about the club's work in the community.
Boise Police and a fugitive wanted in connection to a shooting in Meridian were involved in a shootout Friday on Irving Street in Boise. The two Boise officers shot in the incident are still being treated. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones described the shooting and asked for the community's prayers for the officers.
Thomas Lee, who was injured on the front lines during World War II, helps celebrate Veterans Day with residents and fellow veterans at The Terraces of Boise, a senior living community at Harris Ranch Friday Nov. 11, 2016.
Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a shootout Friday on the Boise Bench. The suspect is believed to be Marco Romero, who was being sought in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Meridian that injured two people.
Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.