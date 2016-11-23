Meridian volunteer Dave Pritchard

Cpl. Chris Davis was one of two officers wounded Nov. 11 during a police shootout with Marco Romero, wanted in connection with a shooting in Meridian earlier that week. A police dog, Jardo, was also injured. Cpl. Kevin Holtry remains hospitalized.
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones put out a video Monday afternoon inviting local children to send get-well cards to the veteran officer who remains in critical condition after a shootout with a suspect Friday afternoon.
Boise Police and a fugitive wanted in connection to a shooting in Meridian were involved in a shootout Friday on Irving Street in Boise. The two Boise officers shot in the incident are still being treated. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones described the shooting and asked for the community's prayers for the officers.
Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a shootout Friday on the Boise Bench. The suspect is believed to be Marco Romero, who was being sought in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Meridian that injured two people.
Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.
