2016 Festival of Trees

No. 84, "Everyone loves a teddy bear," sponsored by Edgewood Spring Creek and Plantation Place. Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is Nov. 23-27, 2016, at Boise Centre. In its 33 years, the Festival has raised more than $9 million to improve healthcare in the community.
No. 80, "Superhero: What's your super power," sponsored by Saint Alphonsus NICU / March of Dimes.
No. 88, "Nice until proven naughty," sponsored by Dillard's and Toy Town.
No. 82, "Vintage winter garden," sponsored by In its 33 years, the Design House.
No. 83, "Woodland winterland," sponsored by TownePlace Suites Boise West Meridian.
No. 85, "Reflect on Christmas," sponsored by Salt & Light Catholic Radio.
No. 86, "A nurse will always give us hope, an angel with a stethoscope," sponsored by DaVita Dialysis.
No. 81, "A vintage Christmas," sponsored by Taste of Treasure Valley.
No. 87, "#Diaper Need, #Diaper On," sponsored by Idaho Diaper Bank.
No. 76, "Idaho-ho-ho!" sponsored by WearBoise.com.
No. 71, "Wise men still seek him," sponsored by St. Mark's Catholic School.
No. 72, "A country Christmas," sponsored by Mountain View High School.
No. 73, "Christmas at Hogwarts," sponsored by Eagle High School.
No. 74, "Finding Christmas," sponsored by Nikki and Scott Garner.
No. 75, "Sweet dreams," sponsored by Vibra Hospital of Boise.
No. 77, "Merry Thrift-mas and happy new to you!" sponsored by Idaho Home Health and Hospice.
No. 78, "In its 33 years, the gift of home," sponsored by CATCH, Inc.
No. 70, "Winter in the woods," sponsored by Bishop Kelly Foundation and Bishop Kelly Parents' Association.
No. 79, "Christmas in the woods," sponsored by the Williamson family.
No. 69, "A Hogwarts Christmas," sponsored by St. Joseph's Catholic School.
No. 56, "Happy hollydays!" sponsored by Garden Plaza of Valley View.
No. 60, "Youth and diversity," sponsored by Catholic Charities of Idaho.
No. 64, "Princesses and pearls," sponsored by Timberline High School.
No. 55, "Santa's toy story," sponsored by the Mitchell Brown family.
No. 57, "Full of joy," sponsored by Little Joys Remembrance Foundation.
No. 59, "Here we have Idaho," sponsored by In its 33 years, the Harvey-Sermon family.
No. 62, "I speak for the trees," sponsored by Borah High School.
No. 63, "Christmas vignette," sponsored by Cathy and Tracy Younger (Capital High School).
No. 65, "Beanie babies for babies," sponsored by Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers.
No. 66, "Idaho, a real wonderland," sponsored by East Junior High.
No. 54, "A vintage Bronco Christmas," sponsored by Boise State University Bronco Shop and Athletics.
No. 67, "In its 33 years, the heart of Christmas lives in the country," sponsored by Sacred Heart Catholic School.
No. 68, "Proud as a peacock," sponsored by Robert J. Borgna, LPL Financial (St. Mary's Catholic School).
No. 61, "Stand up 4 Idaho public schools," sponsored by Idaho School Boards Association.
No. 40, "Up on the rooftop," sponsored by Craig and Mary Jussel and family.
No. 38, "12 days of beauty," sponsored by Foothills Med Spa.
No. 42, "Santa's Sweete Shoppe," sponsored by Lolli and Pops.
No. 43, "Idahome," sponsored by Liberty Dialysis and Fresenius Kidney Care.
No. 48, "In its 33 years, the wine tree."
No. 37, "Christmas under the sea," sponsored by Southwest Idaho Ear, Nose and Throat and Southwest Idaho Surgery Center.
No. 39, "Live in hope," sponsored by Mercy Housing.
No. 41, "Tis the season for silver and gold," sponsored by University of Idaho.
No. 45, "Feliz naughty paws," sponsored by Pets Best Insurance.
No. 44, "A river runs through it," sponsored by United Heritage Property and Casualty Company.
No. 46, "A SNOWman Christmas," sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Foundation.
No. 47, Founders' Tree.
No. 49, "American charm," sponsored by Boise Boys Transportation and Logistics.
No. 50, "Our guardian angels among us," sponsored by TML Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning.
No. 52, "It's a wonderful life," sponsored by John and Betty Mahon / Teresa Tavelli.
No. 53, "Woodn't you like to have a Merry Christmas," sponsored y Hamilton, Estes and Allender families.
No. 29, "Hands and hearts together," sponsored by Mended Hearts Boise Chapter No. 380.
No. 25, "Chinese New Year - year of the monkey," sponsored by Polygroup.
No. 28, "Mountains, skies and trees," sponsored by Sun Power Solar Solutions.
No. 33, "Dear Santa!" sponsored by Hawley Troxell.
No. 24, "Ultimately warming your heart," sponsored by Ultimate Heating and Air.
No. 35, "Idaho ... naturally," sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Green Team.
No. 26, "Home is where the heart is," sponsored by Century 21 Magellan Realty.
No. 27, "In its 33 years, the true gifts of Idaho," sponsored by JST Manufacturing, Inc.
No. 30, "Champagne Christmas," sponsored by Treasure Valley Doulas.
No. 31, "Fleece Navidad," sponsored by European Wax Center.
No. 32, "A very spotty Christmas," sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center.
No. 34, "Finding Dory," sponsored by Keller Skin Care.
No. 36, "Crown jewel," sponsored by Boise Downtown Dental.
No. 22, "Trolls - the tree," sponsored by Zee Christopher.
No. 23, "In its 33 years, the grandmother's house we go," sponsored by Colin and Lisa Lindores.
No. 16, "I'm dreaming of a blue and orange Christmas," sponsored by Litster Frost Injury Lawyers.
No. 11, "Building community results," sponsored by Thornton Oliver Keller Commerical Real Estate.
No. 13, "Bambi and friends," sponsored by Debra Reidel, Riedel Miles Family Wealth Advisory Partners of Raymond James.
No. 19, "Believe," sponsoredy by J.R. Simplot Company.
No. 3, "In its 33 years, the most precious gift of all," sponsored by Balsam Hill.
No. 5, "A Christmas story," sponsored by Albertsons.
No. 6, "Just elfing around," sponsored by Swire Coca Cola USA.
No. 9, "A classic Christmas," sponsored by Intermountain Medical Imaging.
No. 10, "Felicem Natalem Christi (Merry Christmas)," sponsored by Micron Foundation.
No. 14, "Santa's helpers," sponsored by CEP Idaho.
No. 15, "Christmas in Paris," sponsored by Givens Pursley.
No. 18, "Rustic reflections," sponsored by Intermountain Gas Co.
No. 21, "Forest in plaid," sponsored by Idaho Power.
No. 1, "A Rudoph VR Christmas," sponsored by Idaho Virtual Reality Council.
No. 2, "My dog has fleece," sponsored by Idaho Statesman.
No. 4, "Harry Potter Christmas," sponsored by Duke Scanlan Hall PLLC.
No. 7, "Chilling and grilling with Santa," sponsored by Idaho Beef Council.
No. 8, "Critters, glitter and glam," sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Auxiliary.
No. 12, "In its 33 years, there and back again,
No. 17, "Firefighters to the rescue." Public raffle tree, sponsored by Cravin's Candy Emporium. Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is Nov. 23-27, 2016, at Boise Centre. In its 33 years, the Festival has raised more than $9 million to improve healthcare in the community.
No. 20, "In its 33 years, the night before Christmas," sponsored by Norco. Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is Nov. 23-27, 2016, at Boise Centre. In its 33 years, the Festival has raised more than $9 million to improve healthcare in the community.
