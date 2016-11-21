Driver reaches plea deal in death of Boise pedestrian, separate drug case

A 24-year-old Boise man accused of running over and killing a Boise pedestrian last spring pleaded guilty Monday to felony vehicular manslaughter, according to an Ada County prosecutor.
Tyler C. Martinez struck Boisean Joel Eggers, 64, as he walked on his lunch break April 8. Eggers, who was a warehouse supervisor at Trimco Millwork, was the chief starter at Firebird Raceway for nearly three decades.
In a deal reached with prosecutors, the state is recommending that Martinez serve 15 years in prison on the vehicular manslaughter charge, with 10 years before he’s eligible for parole, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Ben Harmer said.
As part of the deal, Martinez also pleaded guilty to felony delivery of a controlled substance in a separate case in which he was accused of selling drugs to an undercover officer. The state is asking for 20 years on that charge, including 10 years fixed.
Harmer said the plea deal calls for the sentences to be served concurrently. They also plan to seek restitution for funeral, forensics testing and other costs.
Harmer expects several members of Eggers family, including his wife and two children, will give victim impact statements at Martinez’s sentencing 9 a.m. Jan. 20.
At an April hearing, prosecutors said Martinez used meth the morning of the fatal crash.
Martinez was driving north in a gray 2005 Dodge Neon, according to the Idaho Transportation Department’s crash report. Eggers was walking north on the west shoulder of Development.
Martinez swerved across the center line and stuck Eggers from behind on the side of the road, prosecutors said.
He is accused of hastily deleting texts from his cell phone rather than helping Eggers. Officers said they had to “pry the phone” from Martinez’s hands.
Martinez was charged with a probation violation following the fatal crash, and that case was not resolved in the plea deal Monday, Harmer said. He was on probation for a 2014 felony burglary case.
