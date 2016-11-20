Grove Plaza’s west spoke reopened early for holiday access

A portion of the Grove Plaza, a spot teeming with Downtown Boise holiday attractions, has reopened thanks to ahead-of-schedule construction, according to a release from Capital City Development Corporation, which owns the plaza.
Fences have been removed from the hub and west spoke of the plaza for the first time in 18 months, CCDC said. This will give residents better access to Boise's holiday tree, which will be lit on Friday, Nov. 25, at 5:30 p.m. The plaza will also play host to the Idaho Foodbank's Empty Bowls fundraiser on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees takes place in the adjoining Boise Centre on the Grove from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.
CCDC said construction is ongoing around the Grove Plaza despite the increased access. Work continues to connect the Boise Centre to other buildings via an elevated concourse, causing periodic closures of the south spoke walkway between Front Street and the central plaza.
The company said contractors expect work to be fully completed next June, with a grand re-opening event slated for early summer 2017. When finished, the Grove Plaza will feature an improved lighting system, landscaping and paving, along with a new sound system, public restrooms and a mobile stage.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
