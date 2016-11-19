Holiday parade rolls through Downtown Boise on Saturday morning

The Boise Holiday Parade snaked through Downtown on Saturday morning, featuring almost 100 floats and capped off, of course, by Santa Claus.
Boise High Humanitarian Club takes the lead in new inclusion effort

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and HP have given the Boise High Humanitarian Club a set of posters to promote inclusion and discourage cultural prejudice. The posters are part of a larger statewide education effort to promote dignity for all people, say organizers. Sara Matlock, a club leader, talks about the club's work in the community.

Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

Boise Police and a fugitive wanted in connection to a shooting in Meridian were involved in a shootout Friday on Irving Street in Boise. The two Boise officers shot in the incident are still being treated. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones described the shooting and asked for the community's prayers for the officers.

Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.

Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

Kory Puderbaugh, a silver medalist in the Rio 2016 Paralympics in wheelchair rugby, was celebrated by friends, family and fans Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 at the Eagle Public Library in Eagle. Patrick Calley, chief of Eagle police with the Ada County Sheriff's Office escorted Puderbaugh carrying an Olympic torch as Eagle High cheerleaders chanted U.S.A. and "Go Kory!" He later received a key to the city.

A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

Artists Ken McCall and Leslie Dixon created a new sculpture called "Transference" based on the geothermal heat system that courses under much of Downtown Boise and Boise State University. The art piece is a partnership between the city and the university.

Author describes Mountain Home's unsung WWII heroes

Growing up in Mountain Home, R.W. Bennett had little idea that his high school counselor, his neighborhood grocer, his dad’s best friend or his neighbors had served in World War II in places like the Philippines, Africa and Wake Island, and on the beaches of Normandy and in German POW camps. They rarely talked about their service, and then only to family. So Bennett set out to tell their stories. What he learned about them and others in Mountain Home changed the way he thought about how small towns contributed to saving the world from totalitarianism. And it showed him that the stories and sacrifices of one small town in Idaho represented those of every other small town in America.

