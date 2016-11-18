Former Ada County employee’s wrongful firing suit headed for trial

Rich Wright, former Ada County Department of Administration Director, filed the whistleblower complaint in February 2013.
A former TV journalist and Boise police spokesperson, Wright served as Ada County spokesperson from 2006 to 2008, when he was promoted to lead the administration department.
He was terminated Jan. 15, 2013, the day after newly elected commissioners Dave Case and Jim Tibbs were sworn into office.
Wright filed a $1.5 million complaint, claiming that he was fired, in part, for ordering an investigation into allegations that a manager with the commissioners’ office was harassing employees. He alleges commissioners retaliated because the employee, who ultimately resigned, was a friend of former Ada County Commissioner Vern Bisterfeldt and participated in Case’s and Tibbs’ 2012 election campaigns for commissioner.
According to the complaint, Case told Wright there were no performance issues with his work and his position was being eliminated as part of a reorganization. Wright’s position was the only position eliminated in the reorganization.
The district court granted the county’s request for summary judgment and dismissed the case in January 2015 stating Wright’s claims did not fall under the Whistleblower Act.
Wright appealed the district court ruling to the Idaho Supreme Court.
In July, the Supreme Court upheld one portion of the lower court’s ruling but rejected two others.
The justices upheld the district court’s decision to reject Wright’s claim of Family and Medical Leave Act violations; they said the lower court erred by ruling against Wright’s whistleblower and emotional distress claims. The justices remanded those portions of the lawsuit back to district court.
A trial is set for March 6 before 4th District Judge George Carey.
“I am very encouraged by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in my favor,” Wright told the Statesman. “I look forward to telling my story to a jury. I was retaliated against and fired for ordering an employment investigation against a close personal friend and campaign worker for Commissioners’ Case and Tibbs. What happened to me shouldn’t ever happen to anyone.”
Commissioners Case and Tibbs did not respond to a request for comment.
“Ada County does not comment on pending litigation,” Ada County spokesperson Kate McGwire said on Friday
Following the Supreme Court decision, the county issued a news release stating, “Ada County Commissioners adamantly disagree with the facts as Mr. Wright has asserted them.”
County officials have said Wright’s firing was legal because he was an at-will employee and could be terminated without cause.
By November 2014, the county had spent $100,558 defending the lawsuit. Updated costs were not immediately available on Friday, according to the county.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments