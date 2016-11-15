Woman dies in I-84 rollover near Sand Hollow

A 19-year-old woman died in a rollover accident on westbound Interstate 84 near the Sand Hollow exit early Tuesday, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
ISP said a man was driving a 1996 Honda Civic around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday when he drove onto the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle. The car came to a rest on its top at mile marker 18.2 east of the Sand Hollow exit.
Police said the woman, a passenger in the Civic, died of her injuries at the scene. The driver was taken to St. Alphonsus in Boise. ISP didn't identify either victim.
According to the release, neither occupant wore a seat belt. ISP is still investigating the crash.
