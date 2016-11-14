Two Ada County residents die in Oregon crash; other driver faces manslaughter charges

Luis M. Salas Ramirez, 35, of Garden City was driving south toward Nevada on U.S. 95 Sunday evening when a northbound pickup truck crossed into his lane, Oregon State Police report.
Ramirez and passenger Parrish W. Speegle, 49, of Boise died at the scene, according to an OSP news release. A backseat passenger, 42-year-old William Speegle of Boise, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, OSP reports. He was listed in critical condition at Saint Alphonsus Monday night.
The other driver, 45-year-old Brandon Fuller of Livermore, Calif., received minor injuries and was taken to the Malheur County Jail on two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of assault, reckless driving and DUI.
