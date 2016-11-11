Talon Owens talks teen suicide prevention

Talon Owens talks about positive feedback he received from Borah students after a Statesman story revealed his brush with suicide. He is now preparing to tell his story on stage at a Story Story Night event.
Author describes Mountain Home's unsung WWII heroes

Growing up in Mountain Home, R.W. Bennett had little idea that his high school counselor, his neighborhood grocer, his dad’s best friend or his neighbors had served in World War II in places like the Philippines, Africa and Wake Island, and on the beaches of Normandy and in German POW camps. They rarely talked about their service, and then only to family. So Bennett set out to tell their stories. What he learned about them and others in Mountain Home changed the way he thought about how small towns contributed to saving the world from totalitarianism. And it showed him that the stories and sacrifices of one small town in Idaho represented those of every other small town in America.

Inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon takes off

Featuring a Wizard of Oz theme, more than 1,200 runners took off in the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon that wound through Boise neighborhoods and the Greenbelt. The race, in memory of Boisean Shay Hirsch, featured Legend runners and Olympians who ran in relays for various charities, along with racers looking for a good finish time in the half- or full marathon. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.

Boo at the Zoo draws thousands to Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise held its annual Boo at the Zoo event Saturday, where costumed kiddos and zoo critters alike got to enjoy treats and games. Zoo director Steve Burns says the fundraiser typically brings in about 10,000 attendees.

St. Luke’s performs Idaho’s first childhood stem cell transplant

Toddler Tatum Fontaine was three months old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that is most commonly found in children. At nine months, the Meridian boy endured high-dose chemotherapy and is now doing well thanks to the stem cell transplant. Historically, families have had to relocate for months to Seattle or Portland for the transplant. But not any more.

