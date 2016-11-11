Treasure Valley boy may have rare disease that is alarming national health experts

0:45 What's it like to meet President Obama? Pause

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

1:35 Saving Lives At The Idaho Veterans Garden

2:24 Trump critics protest on steps of Idaho State Capitol

2:02 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel

1:26 Owyhee Tavern shows promise in historic Boise building

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park

9:28 Co-offensive coordinator Zak Hill and his return to Hawaii