ACHD incumbents lead

Ada County Highway District’s senior member, Rebecca Arnold, had a significant but not insurmountable lead in her bid to hold off former Boise City Councilman David Eberle. Meanwhile, Baker appeared well on her way to a victory over challengers Mike Tracy and Rick Just.
Though Arnold and Eberle mostly avoided talking about each other during their campaigns, they espoused conflicting ideas about how the highway district should work. Eberle said the district should act more like a street department. Arnold said the district should guard its independence, though commissioners consider opinions from cities in the county.
After Arnold, Baker is the longest-tenured member of the commission. Like Arnold, she has frequently stood at odds with the city of Boise over a variety of transportation issues such as Downtown bike lanes. Tracy, a veteran political operative, and Just, a retired planner and artist, said they would be more amenable to requests from cities such as Boise than the commission has at times been.
