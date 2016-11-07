Local

November 7, 2016 11:43 PM

What’s open and closed for the Veterans Day holiday, Friday

▪  West Ada and Vallivue district schools will be closed. Other schools are open.

▪  Boise State University and College of Western Idaho are open.

▪  Federal offices will be closed.

▪  Some county, state and city offices, including libraries, may be closed. Call for information.

▪  Allied Waste in Ada and Canyon counties, Sanitary Services in Meridian, J & M Sanitation Service in Kuna and Benjamin's Rural Disposal in rural Canyon County will operate regular schedules.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will maintain regular schedules.

▪  Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.

▪  State liquor stores will be open; contract stores may be open.

▪  Most banks will be closed. Some in-store branches may be open; check with your branch.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos