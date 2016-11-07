What’s open and closed for the Veterans Day holiday, Friday

▪ West Ada and Vallivue district schools will be closed. Other schools are open.
▪ Boise State University and College of Western Idaho are open.
▪ Federal offices will be closed.
▪ Some county, state and city offices, including libraries, may be closed. Call for information.
▪ Allied Waste in Ada and Canyon counties, Sanitary Services in Meridian, J & M Sanitation Service in Kuna and Benjamin's Rural Disposal in rural Canyon County will operate regular schedules.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will maintain regular schedules.
▪ Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.
▪ State liquor stores will be open; contract stores may be open.
▪ Most banks will be closed. Some in-store branches may be open; check with your branch.
