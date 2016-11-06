Treasure Valley Toys for Tots kicks off with motorcycle ride

Santa Claus came to the Treasure Valley early on Sunday, and he left behind his traditional sleigh and reindeer in favor of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The merry motorcyclist was leading more than 200 riders from Meridian’s High Desert Harley Davidson for the kickoff of this year’s annual Toys for Tots fundraiser and toy drive. The group, including U.S. Marines, made its way to Quinn’s Restaurant & Lounge on Vista Ave. in Boise.
Those wishing to donate can contact 1st Sgt. Shaun A. Nichols at (208) 573-5263 for more information. Toys for Tots, founded by a U.S. Marine Corps Major in 1947, has close ties with the Marine Corps and each year collects millions of toys for underprivileged kids across the country.
