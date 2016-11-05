The 2016 Boise Veterans Day Parade featured a new route and "A Salute to Women in Uniform," with grand marshals Command Sergeant Major Linda R. Burkhart of the Idaho Army National Guard and Colonel Stephanie L. Sheppard of the Idaho Air National Guard. The parade featured all branches of the military services, veterans organizations, marching bands, tanks and other military vehicles. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.Saturday November, 05, 2016.
