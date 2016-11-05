Police: Boise man broke into, burglarized storage units

A Boise man was arrested Friday on felony charges of burglary after police say he repeatedly stole from local storage units and was found with methamphetamine in his possession.
Michael Kirchenbauer, 49, faces two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
According to the release, BPD last month responded to a local storage facility on reports of a unit being broken into and items removed. After several weeks of investigation, Kirchenbauer was identified as a suspect.
On Friday morning, officers witnessed Kirchenbauer commit two other burglaries at the storage unit, the release said. He was taken into custody, where officers found a substance in his possession that tested presumptive positive for meth.
Police said they were able to return some of the property that Kirchenbauer took, but they believe there may be other victims. An investigation is ongoing at storage units on the 600 block of Maple Grove and the 3500 block of Lindsay Ave.
BPD asks that anyone with additional information about the burglaries call 343-COPS.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments