Do we still need daylight saving time?

Boise's 55-acre Esther Simplot Park opens Wednesday, with 23 acres of ponds, sand beaches, playgrounds, an island, changing rooms, pavillions and a new section of the Greenbelt. Explore its paths, ponds and playgrounds.
Featuring a Wizard of Oz theme, more than 1,200 runners took off in the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon that wound through Boise neighborhoods and the Greenbelt. The race, in memory of Boisean Shay Hirsch, featured Legend runners and Olympians who ran in relays for various charities, along with racers looking for a good finish time in the half- or full marathon. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Zoo Boise held its annual Boo at the Zoo event Saturday, where costumed kiddos and zoo critters alike got to enjoy treats and games. Zoo director Steve Burns says the fundraiser typically brings in about 10,000 attendees.
Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.
Every year for decades, the Wednesday Quilters at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church make hundreds of quilts (and some closer to home). Every October, they spread them out on the pews so the congregation can admire them and help bless them. Then they pack them up and fill a truck with boxes of quilts from six other church groups — about 1,000 quilts in all — and truck them to the Lutheran World Relief distribution center in Portland. From there, the quilts will be distributed to wherever there’s need, somewhere in the world.
Valley Regional Transit buses started using Main Street Station in Downtown Boise for the first time Monday. Check out how the buses negotiate the tight and sometimes counterintuitive turns as they enter and exit the underground hub.