Garden City police seek man in connection with fatal shooting

Police say Mykle Don Blumenshine Jr., 28, is a person of interest in an Oct. 20 shooting near West 39th and Stockton streets that killed a Treasure Valley man.
Investigators don’t know Blumenshine’s whereabouts at this time, according to a GCPD press release. The release did not elaborate on his potential ties to the case, though witness accounts indicate two men and a woman were involved in the shooting.
Investigators ask anyone with information on Blumenshine’s location to call GCPD at 208-472-2950 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
GCPD previously arrested Elena Pena, 27, in connection with the shooting. Witnesses told investigators that Pena instigated a confrontation that led to the fatal shooting. The victim’s girlfriend identified Pena’s boyfriend, Lyle Croson, as the shooter, but so far he has not been charged in connection with the case.
Paul Wyatt Russell Jr., 30, died Oct. 25 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after he was found wounded days before, police said.
Nicole Blanchard
