Capitol Christmas tree will come from McCall's Little Ski Hill

The Capitol Christmas tree will be cut from Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday according to a release from the Payette National Forest.
The PNF and Little Ski Hill will host a public "tree cutting" ceremony on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon. Two Payette National Forest employees will cut the tree using a crosscut saw.
The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will then travel to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it.
The Capitol tree must be 65 to 85 feet tall, have full branches in all directions, be a rich green color and be cylindrical, according to the release. The chosen tree beat out three other candidates that met those qualifications.
According to the release, the City of McCall and McCall Area Chamber of Commerce will start off the tree's cross-country tour on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a tree lighting and celebration in downtown McCall from 5 to 7 p.m.
