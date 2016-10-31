Boise is a homebrew hot spot, beer association says

Boise has been named one of the country's up-and-coming destinations for homebrewed beer, according to an American Homebrewers Association report.
According to the report, cities were chosen by factors like proximity to craft breweries, homebrew clubs and membership, economic impact and more.
The AHA says homebrewing is on the rise in Boise, which is good news for backyard brewers and craft beer enthusiasts alike, says the association's director.
“Craft brewing and homebrewing have long supported one another: a thriving craft beer community nurtures a healthy, growing homebrew culture, and vice-versa,” said director Gary Glass in a press release. “Some cities are legendary for such pro-am symbiosis, while others are gaining well-deserved reputations as up-and-coming homebrew hot spots.”
In addition to Boise, the AHA said beer fans should keep an eye on Minnesota’s Twin Cities, as well as Nashville, Tenn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Rochester, N.Y.; Tampa, Fla.; and Windsor, Calif.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments