Boise Hindu community gathers for luminous Diwal celebration

Ravi Gupta, whose family founded the Boise Hare Krishna Temple and Cultural Center, explains Diwali customs and history.
nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Fires

Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

The U.S. Forest Service took people on a tour to show what it's doing on the land after the 200,000 acre Pioneer Fire burned through the Boise National Forest.(Rocky Barker)

Crime

Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.

Boise & Garden City

Ladies sew warmth and love into quilts for those who need them all

Every year for decades, the Wednesday Quilters at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church make hundreds of quilts (and some closer to home). Every October, they spread them out on the pews so the congregation can admire them and help bless them. Then they pack them up and fill a truck with boxes of quilts from six other church groups — about 1,000 quilts in all — and truck them to the Lutheran World Relief distribution center in Portland. From there, the quilts will be distributed to wherever there’s need, somewhere in the world.

Boise & Garden City

How to move a tree on giant hot dogs in Boise

David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design, a nationally noted tree moving company, explains how crews will move Boise's iconic sequoia tree, the largest in the state. The tree is in the way of the St. Luke's expansion project. It will move to a new site at Fort Boise Park.

Editor's Choice Videos