Dog, cat killed in Boise mobile home fire that displaced 7

Boise Fire Department on Sunday responded to a mobile home fire at Irving Lane that killed two pets and displaced a family of 7, according to Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Tammy Barry.
Boise Fire Engine11 first on scene Irving fire. Great job. pic.twitter.com/IMdQMGY6ak— Dennis Doan (@FireChiefDoan) October 30, 2016
The fire at 11307 W. Irving Lane was reported around 2:30 p.m., according to BFD tweets. Three adults and four children were displaced by the fire, and the Boise burnout fund is assisting the family, who also lost a cat and a dog in the blaze.
Mobile home #fire 11307 W Irving Ln @ 2:39pm.3 adults/4 kids displaced. A cat & dog deceased. @BoiseFund assisting. https://t.co/OzjmsftvzV— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) October 30, 2016
The cause of the fire and extent of the damage were not immediately known.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments