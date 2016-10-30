Local

October 30, 2016 3:35 PM

Dog, cat killed in Boise mobile home fire that displaced 7

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Boise Fire Department on Sunday responded to a mobile home fire at Irving Lane that killed two pets and displaced a family of 7, according to Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Tammy Barry.

The fire at 11307 W. Irving Lane was reported around 2:30 p.m., according to BFD tweets. Three adults and four children were displaced by the fire, and the Boise burnout fund is assisting the family, who also lost a cat and a dog in the blaze.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage were not immediately known.

Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

St. Luke’s performs Idaho’s first childhood stem cell transplant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos