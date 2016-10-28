Local

October 28, 2016 10:05 PM

Pickup driver dies after rollover on U.S. 20 in Elmore County

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

The Elmore County Sheriff's office is investigating a one-car crash that killed a 53-year-old man Friday morning on U.S 20.

The driver of a Chevy truck was headed east on 20 northeast of Mountain Home when the pickup drifted off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a ravine on the north side of the highway, the sheriff's office reports.

The driver suffered severe injuries and died at the scene, according to a sheriff's news release. The man's name was not released Friday pending notification of next of kin.

