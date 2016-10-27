Local

October 27, 2016 7:15 AM

Meridian man hospitalized following crash near Lowman

By Erin Fenner

An 86-year-old man was injured in a crash on State Highway 21 near Lowman Wednesday evening, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

Robert Gamble, of Meridian, was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander south on 21 when he crossed the center line, went off the north edge of the road and crashed into a culvert and trees near mile marker 72 around 5:40 p.m., according to the release.

Gamble was wearing a seatbelt and was sent to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time and ISP is still investigating.

Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner

