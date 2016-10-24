Body found in Snake River was Fruitland man missing since he fled police

Daniel Havens, 20, reportedly jumped into the river a month ago while fleeing police after a domestic disturbance report.
Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas said Monday that the body recovered from the river last week was Havens. He was identified through dental records, Thomas said. The cause of death was drowning.
A hunter spotted the body about 50 feet from the shoreline in Washington County, and crews recovered it Sunday, Oct. 16, officials said earlier
Fruitland police reported that Havens fled from officers responding to a domestic dispute on Sept. 25, leading officers on a chase across the Oregon border in a pickup truck and on foot. Police reported that Havens jumped into the river, but searchers could not find him and police put out a public plea for information about his whereabouts.
Comments