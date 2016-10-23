Local

October 23, 2016 5:00 PM

Victim in Nampa hit-and-run was well-known Australian tech consultant

By Nicole Blanchard

Leslie Nassar, who was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run in Nampa, was a pioneer in technology and a well-known social media humorist, according to media outlets in his native Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald said Nassar was known for his work developing a Twitter feed for a popular Australian TV show called Q&A, among many other endeavors. The show’s executive director Tweeted about Nassar shortly after police announced the accident.

Nassar’s business partner, Andrea Horton, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to support Nassar’s wife and three daughters. Many of Nassar’s contemporaries in Australian media and technology have expressed their grief on social media.

Nassar and two of his daughters, ages 3 and 8, were struck by a pickup truck early Saturday morning, according to Nampa Police Department. Dispatch received a suspicious phone call reporting the hit-and-run at about 7:30 a.m. The call was later traced to Tristian Donovan Myers, 20, of Nampa, who police say admitted to hitting 43-year-old Nassar and fleeing the scene.

Myers was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, which is a felony. He is currently being held in Canyon County Jail pending an investigation. Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the case.

Nassar’s daughters were treated at a local hospital and released, NPD said.

