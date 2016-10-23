Victim in Nampa hit-and-run was well-known Australian tech consultant

Leslie Nassar, who was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run in Nampa, was a pioneer in technology and a well-known social media humorist, according to media outlets in his native Australia.
The Sydney Morning Herald said Nassar was known for his work developing a Twitter feed for a popular Australian TV show called Q&A, among many other endeavors. The show’s executive director Tweeted about Nassar shortly after police announced the accident.
So sad. The engineering genius behind #QandA @leslienassar is gone. My thoughts are with his wife & daughters who he loved so much— Peter McEvoy (@petermcevoy) October 23, 2016
Nassar’s business partner, Andrea Horton, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to support Nassar’s wife and three daughters. Many of Nassar’s contemporaries in Australian media and technology have expressed their grief on social media.
RIP @leslienassar A wonderfully talented digital pioneer and an inspiration to so many. #irreplaceable— Iain McDonald (@eunmac) October 23, 2016
This is terribly sad news, @leslienassar was a regular on @TalkingPicsABC talented, funny and a wonderful man thoughts are with his family https://t.co/01AynQ7q8x— Mikearoo (@mpbowers) October 23, 2016
Nassar and two of his daughters, ages 3 and 8, were struck by a pickup truck early Saturday morning, according to Nampa Police Department. Dispatch received a suspicious phone call reporting the hit-and-run at about 7:30 a.m. The call was later traced to Tristian Donovan Myers, 20, of Nampa, who police say admitted to hitting 43-year-old Nassar and fleeing the scene.
Myers was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, which is a felony. He is currently being held in Canyon County Jail pending an investigation. Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the case.
Nassar’s daughters were treated at a local hospital and released, NPD said.
